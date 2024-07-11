Connect with us

DPP Ingonga elected Africa Prosecutors' Association president

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP Renson Ingonga has been elected as the President of the Africa Prosecutors’ Association (APA).

The election took place during the Association’s 17th Annual Conference and General Meeting held in Marrakech, Morocco.

ODPP in a statement asserted that the prestigious role signifies Kenya’s prominent role in advancing justice and legal standards across the continent.

Igonga in his acceptance speech pledged to carry the responsibility bestowed on his faithfully, even as he reiterated the cardinal role played by prosecutors.

“I am humbled and excited not only about this role, but also the responsibility that comes with it. Prosecutors play a crucial role in ensuring justice is served fairly, ethically, and firmly. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues across Africa to uphold these principles,” said Igonga.

He succeeds Egyptian Prosecutor Mohamed Shawqi Ayyad in the role of APA President. His immediate duties include presiding over all association meetings and leading the Executive Committee in advancing the APA’s strategic objectives.

The APA was  established in 2003 and  serves as a platform for fostering collaboration, enhancing capacity, and promoting best practices among prosecutors from diverse African nations.

 Likewise, it seeks to foster knowledge sharing and advocacy for human rights while at the same time empowering prosecutors and strengthening judicial systems.

