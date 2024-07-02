Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua holds talks with Chinese Ambassador Dr. Zhou ahead of China visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday held talks with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian ahead of his visit to the Asian Nation.

The deputy president indicated that the discussions were centred on “cross-cutting priority areas of common interests between the two Nations, including enhancing Trade and Investment.”

“Kenya and the People’s Republic of China enjoy cordial and fraternal relations based on mutual trust and benefit, especially in trade and development,” he stated.

The talks come ahead of Gachagua’s visit to he Asian Nation to pitch Kenya’s Coffee, Tea and Avocado.

About The Author

Alvin Agufana

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police lob teargas to disperse protestors in Nairobi CBD as demonstrations underway in Kisumu, Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Police have lobbed teargas to disperse protestors in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). This came as demonstrations kicked off...

38 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

At least 39 people killed during anti-Finance Bill protests – KNCHR

Uasin Gishu reported 4 fatalies while Nakuru, Kajiado and Mombasa reported 3 deaths each. Kisumu had 2 deaths related to the chaos.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-govt protests kick off in Mombasa, Kisii as security beefed up in Nairobi, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Anti-governmental protests have kicked off in Mombasa and Kisii even as security is beefed up in Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP Ingonga warns those taking part in Tuesday’s protests against violence, destruction of property

Ingonga stated that those found guilty of breaking the law during the demonstrations will face strict legal action

2 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Abdullahi urges Gen Z not to lead Kenya to chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has urged Kenyans not to follow the destructive paths of countries like Somalia and Sudan,...

2 hours ago
Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth. Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.

Kenya

Don’t torch Kenya! Ruto’s plea to Gen Z amid fresh protests

"I plead with the Gen Z as a father that I value what you do, I have heard what you have said, I have...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reprieve for traders in South B as Land CS affirm public ownership of contested land

Traders within the South B ward have been operating on illegal structures along roads which have been earmarked for demolition.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt urged to engage international mediator in impasse with Gen Z over Finance Bill

SIAYA, Kenya, Jul 1 – Religious leaders in Siaya want the government to engage an international mediator in solving the current impasse that saw...

19 hours ago
Advertisement