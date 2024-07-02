DP Gachagua holds talks with Chinese Ambassador Dr. Zhou ahead of China visit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday held talks with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian ahead of his visit to the Asian Nation.

The deputy president indicated that the discussions were centred on “cross-cutting priority areas of common interests between the two Nations, including enhancing Trade and Investment.”

“Kenya and the People’s Republic of China enjoy cordial and fraternal relations based on mutual trust and benefit, especially in trade and development,” he stated.

The talks come ahead of Gachagua’s visit to he Asian Nation to pitch Kenya’s Coffee, Tea and Avocado.

