Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

July 20, 2024 | Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses a crowd during a roadside stop in Mwea, Kirinyaga County/DPPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t be negative, Ruto has done exemplary things: Gachagua

Gachagua said the President has performed exemplary well in enhancing good governance and accountability, improving food production, streamlining the education systems and transport infrastructure and he needs support and acknowledgement on the progress.

Published

MWEA, Kenya, Jul 20 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to shun negativity and appreciate the development strides achieved by the Ruto  Administration, even as they criticise it.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to rebuild the economy and lower the cost of living, Gachagua said the President has performed exemplary well in enhancing good governance and accountability, improving food production, streamlining the education systems and transport infrastructure and he needs support and acknowledgement on the progress.

“Let us not be negative throughout. There are exemplary things that the Government has done in development of the Nation. For instance, employment of 56,000 teachers in one year, streamlining the CBC education system, waiver of coffee debts and resuming construction of stalled road projects,” said the Deputy President.

He spoke in Mwea, Kirinyaga County on Saturday at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church at the Mwea Cathedral during Consecration and Installation of the Regional Bishop Samuel Karimi and ordination of 33 other church ministers.

He was accompanied by his wife Pastor Dorcas, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa, Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia together with former MPs Alfred Nderitu, Peter Gitau, Kabinga Wachira Thayu and Wangui Ngirichi among other political leaders. MCAs led by the host Thiba Ward Representative Joseph Kiragu were also present.

‘Call off protests’

Gachagua also asked young people to call off peaceful protests to guard against infiltration by criminals looted shops and destroyed property recently.

“To Gen-Z, we have heard you; you spoke clearly. But when you protest peacefully, goons  hijacking. You do not have to protest anymore. The President listened and heard you. Do not let people with criminal intent to take advantage of the protest and cause mayhem and chaos and loot shops,” he said.

“The Government is working on all the issues. We will also accelerate distribution of the subsidized fertilizer to rice farmers”.

The Deputy President added that the Government will control the invasive snails and rats that have been ravaging Mwea Rice Fields to promote food production. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President was responding to a complaint by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina that the snails and rats have been a big threat to the rice production in the irrigation scheme.

“We know the challenges in Mwea including those of snails and mice and the Principal Secretary for Agriculture Dr Paul Rono will act on the issues. The Government will also ensure rice farmers benefit and have access to the subsidized fertiliser whose price is Sh2,500,” Gachagua said.

Integrity in saccos

He added that the Government is pushing for amendment of cooperatives’ regulations to enhance integrity and accountability of Saccos.

Pastor Dorcas urged the Church to be in the frontline in the fight against alcohol and drug abuse. She commended the many clergy who had taken the call to fight addictions and opened their places of worship for hundreds of men lost in the vice.

“Let the church be in the frontline in the fight against alcohol and drugs. I commend those who have already taken up this fight,” said Pastor Dorcas.

The PEFA Church in Donholm, Nairobi County, was one of the first churches in Kenya that partnered with the Boy Child Program under community-based rehabilitation where hundreds of men were reformed, and mentored from a life of alcohol and drugs.

The Deputy President asked County commissioners and police bosses to ignore politicians hindering the war on illicit brews, saying the menace must be stopped.

About The Author

DPPS

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property. The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ford Foundation insists on transparency, shuns MFA disclosure demand

The response fell short of addressing key demands raised by Kenya including the concerns over the Foundation's non-lobbying policy with the Foreign Affairs Principal...

3 hours ago
Murkomen and Kuria were among the 15 CSs fired by President Ruto. Murkomen and Kuria were among the 15 CSs fired by President Ruto.

Kenya

Ruto dumps flashy Murkomen, Kuria among 15 fired CSs

Murkomen, who managed the Roads docket, and Kuria, responsible for Performance and Service Delivery, were among the outspoken Cabinet Secretaries dismissed by President Ruto.

1 day ago
Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth. Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.

World

President Ruto nominates Kindiki, Duale to Cabinet, spares Wahome, Tuya, Chirchir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Kithure Kindiki is expected to make a comeback to cabinet after President William Ruto nominated him to the Interior...

1 day ago
Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024 Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024

Kenya

President Ruto to address nation amid Cabinet shake-up

Ruto has faced mounting pressure from Gen Z, who have been demanding accountability, leading him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tough times for DP Gachagua’s office after budget slashed by 50pc

Programs that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua spearheaded including coffee and diary sector reforms and the fight against drug and substance abuse will be curtailed.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto allies clash on suitability of fired Cabinet Secretaries

On whether President Ruto would consider any of the former Cabinet Secretaries for reappointment, Song'Oei suggested the Head of State would weigh the "political...

2 days ago
The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property. The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property.

Kenya

Police ban protests in Nairobi CBD amid safety concerns

Initially sparked by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, the protests have escalated into violent events, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

67pc of Kenyans support President Ruto’s decision to dissolve cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – 67 percent of Kenyans support the move by President William Ruto to dissolve cabinet. According to the survey by...

3 days ago