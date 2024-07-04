Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

November 10, 2022 | President William Ruto holds a Cabinet meeting at State House, the first for his newly-appointed Cabinet Secretaries/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

DISPATCH: Cabinet assesses security situation following violent protests

Due to the threat posed to Parliament, the Supreme Court and other infrastructure, the Cabinet was informed that all national security agencies, including the military, were deployed to forestall the break down of law and order.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 — The Cabinet met on Thursday for a briefing on the security situation in the country following days of chaos that saw protestors strom Parliament.

The meeting at State House Nairobi, which was chaired by President William Ruto, was informed that though the riots started as a protest against the tax measures proposed in the Finance Bill 2024, they were infiltrated, hijacked and taken over by criminal and opportunistic political forces.

The two groups have in the past two weeks reigned terror on the people of Kenya in the cities, towns and other urban areas, occassioning loss of life, destruction of National and County governments’ buildings, infrastructure, vehicles, homes and businesses.

Due to the threat posed to Parliament, the Supreme Court and other infrastructure, the Cabinet was informed that all national security agencies, including the military, were deployed to forestall the break down of law and order.

The Cabinet was also informed that the security agencies have stabilised the situation and are continuing to monitor the developments.

The members commended security officers, pointing out that they on the whole acted professionally in very difficult circumstances. The Cabinet also noted that security agencies did a good job of protecting the country from anarchists.

The President said the government must now focus on charting a new future for the country, pointing out that significant changes must be made to align with that new future.

On any officers who may have acted outside the confines of the law, the Cabinet said they will be dealt with in accordance with legal procedure and by the institutions mandated to do so.

The Cabinet also called for action against those who have committed heinous crimes of arson, looting and robbery, among others, saying such atrocities must not go unpunished.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the withdrawn Finance Bill, President Ruto said the National Treasury is reorganising the budget to accommodate the new reality.

This will include substantial cutting down of budgets to “balance between what to be implemented and what can wait”, and ensuring that key national programmes are not affected.

“Our plan is good and solid and, in the fullness of time, we shall be vindicated,” President Ruto said.

On other agenda, the Cabinet discussed the implementation of the Kenya Urban Improvement Project in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

This includes the phased out upgrade of the 163km Nairobi Commuter Rail. The first phase of the upgrade will comprise improving the  58km commuter rail between the Nairobi Central Railway Station and Thika.

The project will also include acquisition of new locomotives and improvement of non-motorised transport infrastructure, and feeder roads along the Nairobi Commuter Rail network.

The Cabinet also approved the following Bills  policies:

Kenya Secondary Education Equity and Quality Improvement Programme

Kenya-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Co-Hosting of the Second Edition of the African Continental Free Trade Area Youth Symposium on September 5-7, 2024

Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill 2024

Ratification of Bilateral Air Services Agreements between Kenya and various countries, including Somalia, Morocco, Algeria, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Guinea, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Normalcy returns to Nairobi after weeks of deadly protests

A spot check by Capital FM News indicated that, unlike Tuesday when some parts of the CBD were inaccessible to motor vehicles and pedestrians,...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Spare justice, education and health sectors in budget cuts: Muthama

Muthama, who served as Machakos Senator before the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) fronted him as PSC Commissioner, said planned austerity measures should not...

3 hours ago
Charlene Ruto who hasnt't shied away from commenting on national issues cautioned the youth to be wary of the dark forces that want to plunge the country into anarchy Charlene Ruto who hasnt't shied away from commenting on national issues cautioned the youth to be wary of the dark forces that want to plunge the country into anarchy

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene Ruto to Gen Z: Simple solutions carry consequences

Charlene Ruto warned young people to beware of forces aiming to push the country into chaos.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto chairs first cabinet meeting after declining to sign Finance Bill

President Ruto had admitted that his cabinet ought to have done more in unpackaging the 2024 Finance Bill.

5 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Kenya unrest: Ruto awakened class politics that now threatens to engulf him

The Finance Bill, which Ruto has put on hold, was the trigger for the recent protests. But its roots run deeper.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI unleashes agents to pursue mob that invaded police station in Bondo

DCI blamed the assailants, armed with an array of crude weapons, for the chaos unleashed on the station resulting in a harrowing scene of...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale asks President Ruto to disband, restructure cabinet, do away with Prime Cabinet Secretary office

Khalwale told the Senate that a time had come for the President to crack the whip against underperforming officials.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Churches urges discernment to resolve citizen grievances

NCCK emphasized that Kenya is at a pivotal juncture in shaping its future, with the youth playing a crucial role in demanding a departure...

1 day ago
Advertisement