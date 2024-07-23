Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Defence PS Mariru holds talks on Defence cooperation with India’s delegation in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru on Monday held bilateral discussions with a delegation from India who paid a courtesy visit to the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

The Kenya Defence Forces said that the India delegation was led by the Adviser on International Cooperation in India’s Ministry of Defence Commodore Balaji.

PS Mariru highlighted the strategic partnership between Kenya and India, underlined by various Memoranda of Understanding, including the recent shipbuilding agreement between Kenya Shipyards Limited and Goa Shipyard Limited, India.

“Our two countries have robust cooperation in health, defence, and security. We are pleased with the various Memoranda of Understanding we’ve signed and are committed to implementing them to enhance the defence environment for both countries,” said Mariru.

He emphasized the importance of further cooperation through joint military training and exercises to improve maritime security for mutual benefit.

The Indian Head of Delegation expressed gratitude to the Kenyan government for its support, emphasizing India’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation and information sharing to enhance peace, security, and stability in both countries.

“We look forward to advancing our defence cooperation through capacity building, information sharing, and other partnerships to enhance peace between our two countries,” said Commodore Balaji.

Others present at the meeting included the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Rohit Vadhwana, Director of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, Kennedy Okondo, Colonel in charge of Plans at the Defence Headquarters, Lazarus Wafula and other senior officials from both countries.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

