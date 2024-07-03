Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The agency confirmed the arrest of a suspect it identified as Sostine Otieno. He reportedly attacked an anti-riot police officer and wrestled a gun/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI unleashes agents to pursue mob that invaded police station in Bondo

DCI blamed the assailants, armed with an array of crude weapons, for the chaos unleashed on the station resulting in a harrowing scene of destruction.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched a manhunt for goons behind the invasion of Bondo Police Station in Siaya.

DCI blamed the assailants, armed with an array of crude weapons, for the chaos unleashed on the station resulting in a harrowing scene of destruction.

“Manhunt is underway for goons who yesterday invaded Bondo Police Station while armed with crude weapons including stones and catapults, slings, petrol bombs and other concealed weapons, seriously injuring several police officers and maliciously destroying property,” DCI said on Wednesday.

The agency confirmed the arrest of a suspect it identified as Sostine Otieno. He reportedly attacked an anti-riot police officer and wrestled a gun.

A response by law enforcement led to Otieno’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen riffle, marking a crucial breakthrough in the investigation, DCI stated. 

“The officer whose life was saved by good Samaritans is admitted in critical condition at a Bondo hospital,” the agency stated adding most other officers had been discharged.

The agency issued a brief on the matter hours after it urged businesses targeted by vandals to share footage to hasten ongoing investigations and prosecution of looters.

The National Police Service arrested 204 suspects in Nairobi, thirty-five in the Coastal region, and eighteen in Nyanza. NPS made eleven and 4 four Rift Valley and Eastern regions respectively.

DCI vowed to leave no stone unturned in tracking down the perpetrators of chaos during protests and ensuring that they face the full force of law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

FEDDY MWENDE

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Churches urges discernment to resolve citizen grievances

NCCK emphasized that Kenya is at a pivotal juncture in shaping its future, with the youth playing a crucial role in demanding a departure...

3 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Judiciary defends ‘harsh’ bond terms on suspected looter in Eldoret

The suspect, one Jonathan Paul Mutua, was charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony contrary to Section 306 (a) of the...

5 hours ago
The respondents in the case included Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed, and Attorney General Justin Muturi. The respondents in the case included Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed, and Attorney General Justin Muturi.

Kenya

Aladwa, two MCAs acquitted in Azimio protest case

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – The High Court has dismissed the incitement case against Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa, along with two Members...

September 27, 2023

County News

Migori calm as police disperse demonstrators in third wave of protests

MIGORI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Migori Thursday, July 20, 2023, KNA BY Geoffrey MakokhaMigori witness’s calmness on the second day of Azimio protests. Calmness...

July 20, 2023

Kenya

Shops, schools reopen in Kenya despite protest call

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Shops and schools reopened Thursday as Kenyans resumed normal life, despite an opposition call to join anti-government protests after...

July 20, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio leaders say State-assigned security recalled after Kindiki order

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has protested the move by the government to withdraw security officials of key...

July 18, 2023

FACT CHECK

Posts falsely claim old video shows Kenyan protesters storming Kitale police station

A video of a rowdy crowd has been viewed thousands of times in posts claiming to show protesters invading a police station in Kenya...

July 16, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto warns against violent protests tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto has warned against violent opposition protests tomorrow saying no deaths or destruction of property will be...

July 11, 2023
Advertisement