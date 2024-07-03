DCI unleashes agents to pursue mob that invaded police station in Bondo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched a manhunt for goons behind the invasion of Bondo Police Station in Siaya.

DCI blamed the assailants, armed with an array of crude weapons, for the chaos unleashed on the station resulting in a harrowing scene of destruction.

“Manhunt is underway for goons who yesterday invaded Bondo Police Station while armed with crude weapons including stones and catapults, slings, petrol bombs and other concealed weapons, seriously injuring several police officers and maliciously destroying property,” DCI said on Wednesday.

The agency confirmed the arrest of a suspect it identified as Sostine Otieno. He reportedly attacked an anti-riot police officer and wrestled a gun.

A response by law enforcement led to Otieno’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen riffle, marking a crucial breakthrough in the investigation, DCI stated.

“The officer whose life was saved by good Samaritans is admitted in critical condition at a Bondo hospital,” the agency stated adding most other officers had been discharged.

The agency issued a brief on the matter hours after it urged businesses targeted by vandals to share footage to hasten ongoing investigations and prosecution of looters.

The National Police Service arrested 204 suspects in Nairobi, thirty-five in the Coastal region, and eighteen in Nyanza. NPS made eleven and 4 four Rift Valley and Eastern regions respectively.

DCI vowed to leave no stone unturned in tracking down the perpetrators of chaos during protests and ensuring that they face the full force of law.

