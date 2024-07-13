DCI says postmortem, forensic analysis launched on quarry bodies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced a forensic examination of 6 bodies recovered from a quarry in Mukuru slums amid a call for accountability.

The agency’s Director Mohamed Amin announced the ongoing forensic probe Friday evening as he called on the public to cooperate with authorities.

”Homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analyzing samples to identify the bodies. The area has been cordoned off and designated as a crime scene as the investigation continues,” Amin said.

A community-based organisation announced the discovery of dismembered bodies concealed in sacks at a dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi on Friday, sparking speculation about the circumstances of the deaths.

The developments came hot on the heels of cases of disappearances blamed on the police in the wake of the anti-government demonstrations mounted by the youths.

The demos have left more than 40 people dead. IPOA urges hastened forensic investigations on dumped bodies at Kware

DCI confirmed the investigation as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) called on Kenyans to submit eyewitness accounts regarding the disappearance of their kin.

“IPOA appeals for eyewitness accounts from any person who may have information on the disappearances and any other complaint,” the authority Chairperson Anne Makori said on Friday.

Makori revealed that the agency had registered ten complaints currently at various stages of analysis and investigation.

Of the ten, IPOA eight victims resurfaced with allegations of harassment and torture.

