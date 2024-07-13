Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The agency's Director Mohamed Amin announced the ongoing forensic probe Friday evening as he called on the public to cooperate with authorities/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI says postmortem, forensic analysis launched on quarry bodies

DCI confirmed the investigation as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) called on Kenyans to submit eyewitness accounts regarding the disappearance of their kin.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced a forensic examination of 6 bodies recovered from a quarry in Mukuru slums amid a call for accountability.

The agency’s Director Mohamed Amin announced the ongoing forensic probe Friday evening as he called on the public to cooperate with authorities.

”Homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analyzing samples to identify the bodies. The area has been cordoned off and designated as a crime scene as the investigation continues,” Amin said.

A community-based organisation announced the discovery of dismembered bodies concealed in sacks at a dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi on Friday, sparking speculation about the circumstances of the deaths.

The developments came hot on the heels of cases of disappearances blamed on the police in the wake of the anti-government demonstrations mounted by the youths.

The demos have left more than 40 people dead.

IPOA urges hastened forensic investigations on dumped bodies at Kware

DCI confirmed the investigation as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) called on Kenyans to submit eyewitness accounts regarding the disappearance of their kin.

“IPOA appeals for eyewitness accounts from any person who may have information on the disappearances and any other complaint,” the authority Chairperson Anne Makori said on Friday.

Makori revealed that the agency had registered ten complaints currently at various stages of analysis and investigation.

Of the ten, IPOA eight victims resurfaced with allegations of harassment and torture.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

DCI confirms arrest of ex-MP Alfred Keter; to be produced in court

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter. DCI Director...

June 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 500 DCI officers promoted to Sergeants and Corporals

Director of DCI Mohammed Amin who presided over the ceremony, reminded the officers that promotions come with added responsibilities and accountability.

June 29, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK issues 3-week ultimatum for DCI, IPOA to unmask Rex Masai’s killers

Masai died after sustaining gunshot wounds following shooting blamed on the police. He was participating in demonstrations against the Finance Bill on Thursday.

June 22, 2024

crime

Foreigner among 5 arrested in overseas jobs scam

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified a foreigner named Nick Van Opstal among those arrested.

June 1, 2024

County News

Moyale detectives recover bhang concealed in sacks of beans

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Detectives based at Moyale Sub County on Tuesday recovered narcotic drugs concealed in sacks of beans that were destined...

May 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi detectives bust fuel theft syndicate in night operation

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Friday its agents caught the suspects in the act during an operation conducted behind the Shell Petrol...

April 13, 2024

crime

Armed robber shot dead in operation to retrieve pistol stolen from Vihiga OCS

The Jericho pistol, which belonged to the Officer Commanding Vihiga Police Station, was recovered on Wednesday in Mwiki, within Nairobi's Kasarani sub-county.

April 10, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI agents arrest suspect behind fake Tantalum minerals consignment

Lumumba stands accused of defrauding a Chinese national of Sh151 million after containers declared to contain tantalum minerals were found loaded with drums of...

April 5, 2024