Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI investigating sale of gun that allegedly killed Tom Mboya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing the sale of a gun that allegedly killed former Cabinet Minister Tom Mboya.

In a post on its X account, the investigative agency indicated that the gun was sold to a 92-year-old man.

It pointed out that action will be taken once the investigation is complete.

“The attention of the DCI has been drawn to an article which reports that a 92-year-old man purchased the pistol that was used in the killing of Mboya,” the post indicated.

“Tom Mboya was a trade unionist, educator, Pan-Africanist, author, former minister and statesman.”

The man told a local daily that he was given money to buy three pistols by powerful people in the government.

Tom Mboya served as the Minister of Economic Planning and National Development, in Kenya’s independence cabinet led by the late President Jomo Kenyatta.

Mboya was shot as he was leaving a pharmacy on Moi Avenue in 1969.

About The Author

PAULA AUMA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila, Mudavadi seek EAC ministers’ backing for AU Commission post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has presented his candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship bid during the East African...

35 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi in Zanzibar for EAC summit on regional security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is among leaders from 8 East African Community (EAC) countries who are in Zanzibar...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Employees Meals Above Sh48,000 Taxable, KRA Clarifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified that if an employer provides meals valued above Sh48,000 annually to an...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Accused of witchcraft then murdered for land

BBC Africa Eye investigates a shocking spate of elderly people accused of witchcraft then murdered along Kenya’s Kilifi coast, and discovers the true motives...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Zanzibar for EAC ministerial meeting

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said that the Ministerial meeting aims to deepen regional cooperation and reaffirm our shared...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer injured after Murang’a mob pelted stones at police car

A manager at G4S who reported the incident informed authorities that unknown persons pelted their motor vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser driven from Kenol...

2 days ago

County News

13 pupils injured after school bus crashed in Kwale

Police described the incident as a "serious accident" saying the victims sustained hand, chest, leg and head injuries.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway cleared following self-involving trailer truck crash

NPS reported that the incident led to a serious injury but did not divulge further details.

2 days ago
Advertisement