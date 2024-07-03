DCI asks businesses affected by protests to volunteer footage on perpetrators

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has urged those whose businesses were affected during the country wide protests to volunteer any footages and information that may have been captured to facilitate their investigations.

The agency acknowledged that criminals have been infiltrating the peaceful protests with the aim of looting properties and they are currently looking for those who haven’t been apprehended yet.

“In Nairobi and its environs, 204 suspects were apprehended, 35 in the Coastal region, 18 in Nyanza and 11 and 4 in Rift Valley and Eastern regions respectively,” the DCI stated.

“The DCI has further deployed scrupulous investigators across the affected regions to pursue suspects captured on CCTV cameras and mobile phone recordings violently robbing, stealing and destroying properties businesses of innocent citizens,” it added.

The DCI warned the culprits that they will not escape scot-free, while assuring Kenyans that the processes involved in the investigations are aligning to the criminal justice system.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to property and business owners whose premises are installed with CCTV cameras, and which may have captured criminal activities being perpetuated, to grant access to our Imaging and Acoustic Unit detectives to retrieve the footages in the pursuit of justice to the affected persons,” it noted.

On Tuesday, DCI released facial images of 38 individuals and urged the public to forward any information to their DCI offices across the country that would lead to their arrest.

