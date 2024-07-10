CS Miano Urges Universities to prioritize research, innovation for economic growth, jobs creation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10- Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has called on universities to prioritize research and innovation to spur economic growth and job creation, while fostering collaboration with industries.

Speaking at Zetech University’s Research and Innovation Week, themed “Innovate, Disrupt, Regenerate,” Miano emphasized the government’s commitment to accelerating economic transformation through innovation.

“The government recognizes the importance of innovation in driving economic growth and has made significant investments in research and development, particularly within academic institutions. By increasing funding for research projects, providing state-of-the-art facilities, and encouraging collaborations between academia and industry, the government aims to create a robust innovation ecosystem,” she said.

Miano highlighted the crucial role that universities play as hubs of knowledge and research, as well as breeding grounds for innovation.

“Our universities are called to be thriving hubs of knowledge and research and breeding grounds for innovation. They are our intellectual capital factories and home to transformational ideas that can yield tangible solutions to real challenges,” she noted.

She emphasized the need for universities and industries to collaborate in order to align academic research with industry needs and drive groundbreaking discoveries and technological advancements.

“This synergy leads to the development of products and services that serve market demands while creating new markets and opportunities,” said Miano.

The CS mentioned research and innovation as steps to achieving self-independence and sustainable growth, aligning with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) objectives.

“Innovations and research form the cornerstone of our strategy for achieving self-dependence and the growth of local markets,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By prioritizing research and innovation, universities can play a vital role in driving economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development in Kenya.

“Always keep in mind that collaboration between universities, industries, and the Government is crucial for achieving our vision of a self-reliant and prosperous nation. By fostering a culture of innovation and investing in research and development, we can drive economic transformation and build a sustainable future for all,” she remarked.

She commended Zetech University for continuing to advance research, innovation, and development.

About The Author