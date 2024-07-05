CS Kuria urges PSC to suspend recruitment to reduce expenditure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Public service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has called for the suspension of new and ongoing recruitment in public service terming it as a critical measure in controlling runaway recurrent expenditures and aligning with austerity measures across government.

According to Moses Kuria, the current expenditure on salaries, allowances and benefits for public servants exceeds sustainable levels, placing a strain on the already scarce resources hindering their allocation towards essential national priorities.

“In the view of expected budget cuts in the ongoing budget rationalization I therefore, urge you to halt any new recruitments and any that is ongoing and has not been concluded,” he noted.

Kuria also revealed that during the suspension, the government will conduct an audit, cleaning all the public payrolls.

“In the meantime, the government will form a tripartite committee consisting of representatives from different ministries, to evaluate the ongoing recruitment initiatives with the aim of ensuring compliance with reducing the public wage bill directive,” he said.

“Any future hiring in the public sector must be justified by genuine operational needs,” he added.

