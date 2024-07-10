Cruise ship for marriage registration sets sail from Guangzhou – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The country’s first cruise ship for marriage registration started its maiden voyage from the Pier of Pazhou Exhibition and Convention Center in Guangdong provincial capital Guangzhou on Tuesday.

A new couple enjoyed the beautiful scenery along the Pearl River in the city’s downtown area after having been granted with their marriage certificate on board.

According to a statement released by Haizhu district bureau of civil affairs, the launch of the cruise ship marriage registration office aims to further promote the construction of a comprehensive and full chain wedding industry demonstration zone and a “happy island in Pearl River”.

“And it also demonstrates the determination of Haizhu district government to join hands with local enterprises to promote and upgrade its wedding industry,” the statement said.

The special marriage certificate granting cruise ship is jointly operated by Guangzhou Bureau of Civil Affairs, Haizhu district bureau of Civil Affairs, Guangdong Wedding Trade Association and Guangzhou Public Transport Groups Liner Co Ltd.

And Guangzhou Public Transport Groups Liner Co Ltd provides specialized wedding products, integrating ceremony planning, on-site decoration, photography and videography, and catering services, to create a romantic wedding experience for all newlywed couples on board.

Meanwhile the cruise ship also offers personalized customization services to meet the romantic needs of different newly marriage couples.

On specific dates, prospective newlyweds can reserve by calling Haizhu district marriage registration office in advance to have their marriage certificates to be granted and organize their special wedding ceremonies on board, it said.

Since the beginning of this year, Haizhu district government has deeply integrated the wedding industry with the characteristics of the district’s hotels, catering, cultural tourism and transportation sectors after having launched a series of unique outdoor marriage registration and certification granting offices.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition to the cruise ship marriage registration, Haizhu district has also launched special palace style, garden style and ancient Tang Dynasty style marriage registration and marriage certificate granting service centers in the district’s hotels, parks, landmarks and scenic spots.

And marriage certificate granting office in Guangzhou’s iconic 604-meter-high Canton Tower, commonly known as Xiaomanyao, or “slim waist”, is regarded as the highest one in the country.

The special marriage certificate granting centers that connect Guangzhou’s romantic charm and cultural heritage have now become attractions for romantic weddings in Guangzhou, known as “a millennium commercial capital”, attracting more and more new couples from all over the country to experience unique marriage certification granting and wedding ceremonies, it said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author