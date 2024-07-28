CPC’s reform resolution to aid world economic recovery: envoys in China

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) — The adoption of a reform resolution at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will have an important and positive impact on world economic recovery and development, diplomatic envoys in China said on Friday.

The envoys made the remarks when attending a briefing on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The envoys said that the adoption of the resolution of the CPC Central Committee on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization has profound significance for China and the world, hoping to share opportunities for mutual benefit and win-win results.

More than 150 senior diplomats, including more than 100 ambassadors to China and chargé d’affaires, attended the briefing.

According to the briefing, China will further deepen reform in an all-round way, promote Chinese modernization, remain committed to improving institutions and mechanisms for high-level opening up, and remain committed to the path of peaceful development, injecting new impetus into the common prosperity of all countries.

