Court stops Meru MCAs from debating Mwangaza impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The Meru High Court has stopped Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from debating impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza, which was scheduled for Thursday.

Judge Linus Kassan issued the ruling on Wednesday, pending a decision on a case filed by Mwangaza challenging the impeachment process.

Governor Mwangaza sought to prevent the local MCAs from pursuing her impeachment, arguing that the motion is flawed and driven by her political opponents.

The MCAs have accused Mwangaza of gross violations of the Constitution, national and county laws, and alleged abuse of office.

