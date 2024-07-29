Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mwangaza survived a previous impeachment in December 2022 after the Senate declined to confirm impeachment charges/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court refers war between Mwangaza, MCAs, to Njuri Njeke

Justice Linus Kassan said the court would issue directions on August 20 to give room for dialogue before the Njuri Njeke.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Meru High Court has postponed the ruling on a petition seeking to halt the impeachment motion against governor Kawira Mwangaza to August 20 to give room for talks through the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism.

The court was expected to make the ruling today halting the impeachment procedure which will mark the the fourth impeachment motion against Mwangaza.

Justice Linus Kassan said the court would issue directions on August 20 to give room for dialogue before the Njuri Njeke.

“That to promote an active ADR, ruling is deferred to August 20, 2024,”Kassan stated.

Njuri Ncheke is the supreme governing council of elders for the Meru people of Kenya.

Also filling a judicial role, it is the apex of the Meru traditional structure of governance.

The judge directed the MCAs and the embattled governor to appear before the Njuri Njeke Council with their counsels on Wednesday.

“That Njuri Njeke Supreme Council of Ameru elders are hereby advised to submit their resolutions or lack of it between the parties herein not later than three weeks,” the Judge stated.

Governor Mwangaza through his lawyer Elias Mutuma told the court the impeachment motion was a political witchhunt by his detractors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Meru Governor poked holes on the impeachment motion saying it was flawed as some cases titled as evidence were active in court.

She pointed out to external forces out to edge her out of office based on political differences as MCAs in the county assembly are divided along political lines.

While deferring the ruling, Justice Kassan told the parties that the impeachment motion ought to be water tight in cognizant public interest to avoid initiating a tedious procedure in futility.

He pointed out that the court doesn’t intend to interfere with separation of powers but ought to halt the process at this juncture in the event it would be a waste of taxpayers monies.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUC RACE 2025

Kenya submits Raila Odinga’s nomination for AUC Chairmanship

The Ministry of Foreign Affiars presented Kenya's candidature in Addis Abba on Monday.

47 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PNU mulls Azimio exit after nomination of ODM MPs to cabinet

Munya disclosed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PNU is set to convene to deliberate on the potential dissolution of their alliance...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

9,121 households to receive electricity in Phase 5 of Last Mile project

According to Kenya Power, more than nine thousand households will be connected to the grid under Phase V of the project.

4 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court dismisses bid to discontinue Njau’s stay at NTSA over road carnage

The petitioner, Edwin Oduor Were, had on March 20, challenged a consent earlier entered between the parties saying it was adopted without his knowledge.

2 days ago

Africa

Kenya inches closer to submitting AUC candidature for 2025 race

Kenya had on June 5 said it would submit its bid by June 30, a timeline that has since lapsed.

2 days ago

County News

90-year-old man handed 30-year jail term for defiling daughter, 6

Senior Resident Magistrate Daniel Sifuma Sitati found Kea Katana Mdudu, guilty of the offense under Section 8(1) and 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Retired KDF Officers Support Veterans and Families in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya,Jul 26 -Retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers have stepped up to support their fellow veterans and the families of those who died...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Witness in Shakahola Massacre Case Reveals Forced Starvation Leading to Family Deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26— In a harrowing testimony, the seventh prosecution witness in the Shakahola massacre terrorism-related case recounted being coerced into depriving his...

3 days ago