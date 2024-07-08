Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders govt to pay family of Pakistani journalist slain by police Sh10mn compensation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The High Court has ordered the government to pay the family of Arshad Sharif, the Pakistani journalist killed in 2022 by police at roadblock in Kajiado Sh10mn as compensation.

While delivering the ruling, justice Stella Mutuku described the killing as unconstitutional stating that his right to life and protection was violated .

Following the the judgement, the state asked the court to suspend the said decision for 30 days to allow them file an appeal.

An application that was granted.

The family had sued the government for their kin’s killing adding that he had the right to be protected.

