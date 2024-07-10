Court declines to suspend gazette notice on Health Sector human resource audit taskforce

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The High Court has declined to suspend the gazette notice that formed the taskforce on Human Resources audit in the health sector, but instead certified the matter as urgent.

According to the orders received, “the applicants are, nonetheless, at liberty to seek interim relief once the substantive motion has been filed and served.”

The petitioners in the matter contend that the taskforce duplicates and usurps the mandate of a statutory body, the Kenya Health Human Resource Advisory Council under section 30 of the Health Act, 2017.

Through their lawyer Ochiel Dudley, they indicated that if a cent of public money is spent by and on the taskforce, their application will be nugatory.

They want the court to stop any payment to be done to the members of the task force.

They are also seeking that the court restrain any person from convening, aiding, attending, reporting to, receiving reports from, paying or facilitating the payment of any public funds to Taskforce.

About The Author