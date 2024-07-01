Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines DPP request to terminate Sh122mn forgery case against Savula, 2 wives

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – A court in Nairobi has declined the Director of Public Prosecution’s request to terminate the Sh122 million forgery case against Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and his to wives.

The DPP had sought to terminate the case saying the contractual agreement with Ministry of Information was valid.

Prosecuting counsel Wisley Nyamache told Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that the ODPP did not wish to proceed with the criminal case against Savula and his co-accused.

Nyamache told the court that the contractual agreement were the stratum of the Criminal case brought against Savula and the co-accused.

The prosecutor told the trial magistrate that the superior court made a further finding that the government should pay Savula and his company a sum of Sh58 million for breach of contract.

The prosecutor further said that the DPP has directed the DCI to investigate and bring to book people behind the death of Jennifer Wambua who passed on after giving evidence in the criminal case against Savula.

The deceased was a Prosecution witness number five and she passed on 5tb April 2023.

Savula case has taken six years since he was charged.

The trial magistrate reserved his ruling as whether he will uphold the application by the DPP to terminate the criminal case.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutula Kilonzo withdraws Makueni County Finance Bill 2024 after concerns raised

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo junior has withdrawn the entire County Finance Bill 2024 following concerns by residents. The county...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEMSA feted with with global leadership award by European Society for Quality Research

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) has this week recognised the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), after bestowing...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition against DP Gachagua over Noordin Haji remarks certified urgent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The high court has certified as urgent a petition filed against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the Director of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Offices of Mama Rachel, Pastor Dorcas to bear brunt of govt austerity measures

The office of the First Lady of Kenya plays a crucial role in supporting the Presidency and promoting national goals and values.

4 hours ago
Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth. Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.

Kenya

Ruto awaits Gen Z invite to X Space forum this Thursday or Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – President William Ruto says he is open to dialogue with the youth, known as Generation Z, as early as...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kotex denies working with Karen Nyamu to supply free tampons to schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Sanitary towels manufacturer Kotex Kenya has rejected claims that it is eyeing to ink a partnership deal with Nominated...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudi: I might quit active politics, taking Sabbatical leave

The Kapseret MP said he supports President William Ruto’s move to ban Harambees given the miniature thinking of majority of people that the contributed...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah withdraws contentious Land Amendment Bill following stakeholders’ opposition

The Majority Leader who sponsored the Bill which was to be introduced for a second reading wrote to Speaker Moses Wetangula confirming withdrawal of...

5 hours ago
Advertisement