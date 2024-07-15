Connect with us

Court declares KRA Board chairman Mwaura’s appointment unconstitutional

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The High Court has declared the appointment of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board chairman Antony Mwaura unconstitutional as it was made when he facing corruption charges.

While making the ruling, Justice Chacha Mwita stated that the national values and integrity while appointing him were not adhered to.

“Criminal charges including corruption and economic crimes against a person are relevant consideration om testing integrity , conviction of an offence is also yet another material for testing integrity .Failure to disclose conflict om interest is a matter relevant related in the office you hold or to be appointed to is also relevant material in testing integrity,” the court noted

According to Justice Mwita, Mwaura was facing corruption and economic crimes charges.

The judge also dismissed Mwaura’s argument saying that nothing prevented his appointment at the time is not defensible.

