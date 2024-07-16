Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows DCI to detain serial killer Khalisia for 30 days to complete probe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been allowed to detain Collins Khalisia, the serial killer in the Kware murders for thirty days to complete their investigations.

The directions were given by the Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi following an application by the investigative agency.

The DCI indicated that due to the high number of victims, there is still alot that has to be covered by the investigators.

It further pointed out that the investigative team is still in the process of tracing other witnesses to bolster the case.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Counties face Sh20bn budget cut as Ruto declines Allocation Bill

The downward revision that will see the equitable share for devolved units decline from a proposed Sh400 billion to Sh380 billion became apparent on...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Motorists Oppose Govt’s Move To Hike Road Maintenance Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has opposed the government’s move to hike the road maintenance and fuel levy...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu businesses hurriedly closed down after being caught off guard by demonstrators

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kisumu businesses hurriedly closed down after demonstrators caught them unawares. Motorcyclists blaring their horns first made rounds within the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police warns Gen Z protest to be infiltrated by criminals

The protests, branded "Rage and Courage" with the hashtag #OccupyEverywhere #RutoMustGo, are aimed at compelling President William Ruto to meet their demands.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans in the US to demand accountability from govt, IMF over protest killings

The demonstrations slotted for Saturday will also demand for answers regarding arbitrary disappearances in the wake of the youth-led protests

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businesses closed, streets deserted in Nairobi CBD over planned protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Businesses have been closed and streets deserted in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) over planned protests. A spot...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Human Rights Watch urges Kenya, IMF to align economic reforms with rights to address protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Human Rights Watch has urged the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to work together to ensure...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition challenging removal of AG Muturi filed in court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – A petition has been filed challenging the removal of Attorney General Justin Muturi from Office. Benjamin Magare one of...

6 hours ago