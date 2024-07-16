Court allows DCI to detain serial killer Khalisia for 30 days to complete probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been allowed to detain Collins Khalisia, the serial killer in the Kware murders for thirty days to complete their investigations.

The directions were given by the Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi following an application by the investigative agency.

The DCI indicated that due to the high number of victims, there is still alot that has to be covered by the investigators.

It further pointed out that the investigative team is still in the process of tracing other witnesses to bolster the case.

