Counter Terrorism Centre roots for patriotism to counter radicalisation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 — Kenyans have to embrace patriotism in order to confront the issue of radicalisation and violent extremism in the society, the Principal Liaison Officer at the National Counter Terrorism Centre Gatama Nderitu has said.

Nderitu stated that it was only through putting the country first that the nation would free herself from the danger of radicalisation and attendant consequences.

The officer, who was addressing the County Engagement Forum (CEF) members during a capacity-building forum in Vihiga on Friday, noted the centre was transitioning from the National Strategy to Countering Violent Extremisim (NSCVE) (2016) to the National Strategy to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism (NSPCVE) (2024-2029) in a bid to sustain efforts against the vice.

He informed the participants that the new strategy has prioritized building resilience, creating awareness, building capacity, policy and practice as well as considering inclusivity and protection unlike the previous one which focused on education, law enforcement, economic empowerment, ideology and the media to address the menace.

The Liaison Officer added that the health strategy promotes immunization (prevention) rather than cure hence the push to sensitise communities in time to enhance vigilance.

Vihiga Sub County Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Florence Sitawa appreciated the NCTC and the Champions of Peace (CoP) for spearheading the campaign against terrorist activities in the country and pledged to continue collaborating with them in this noble cause.

The DCC pointed out the CEF had adopted a strategy of mainstreaming information in all forums and functions including public barazas, special interest group meetings, church services among others to ensure as many people as possible got the message.

She noted that her office would work hand in hand with the various sector working groups to ensure the efforts towards preventing terrorism activities bear desirable fruits.

