Bishop Timothy Gichere expressed disappointment at the lack of concrete steps to address the concerns raised by the Gen Z

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Churches urges discernment to resolve citizen grievances

NCCK emphasized that Kenya is at a pivotal juncture in shaping its future, with the youth playing a crucial role in demanding a departure from the current state of affairs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The National Council of Churches Kenya (NCCK) has called on the country’s leadership to heed the concerns of disenchanted youths who have taken to the streets to voice their grievances.

In a statement on Wednesday, NCCK emphasized that Kenya is at a pivotal juncture in shaping its future, with the youth playing a crucial role in demanding a departure from the current state of affairs.

Quoting Proverbs 15:22, the leaders stressed the need to seek counsel and advice.

“We call upon all leaders, especially political, religious and social to keenly listen to the people so as to discern and honor their will. The season of chest-thumping, and bravado is over,” NCCK stated.

The Council’s Central Region Chairperson Bishop Timothy Gichere expressed disappointment at the lack of concrete steps to address the concerns raised by Gen Z, the core demographic at the centre of anti-government demonstrations, during their two weeks of protests.

“They are making their contribution in the reshaping of the nation, and should be listened to by all,” he stated.

“On our part, we are engaging the leadership structures to the churches to integrate the youth in governance and decision making structures and processes,” Gichere added.

Protestors who pressured President William Ruto to drop the Finance Bill 2024 after storming Parliament following its passage have demanded reforms including accountability of public funds.

The protestors have called out the police over the use of force, demanding compensation for those who have lost their lives during demonstrations.

Saba Saba memorial

In its renewed appeal, NCCK urged the government to respect the constitutional rights of demonstrators and called for an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.

“All demonstrators who were arrested last week should be unconditionally released since they were exercising their constitutional rights,” Gichere added.

The NCCK leaders extended their condolences to families affected by riots and announced plans to honor the fallen protesters with a period mourning culminating in memorial services across churches on Sunday July 7, coinciding with Saba Saba, a day that marks the Moi-era struggle for political liberties.

“We welcome all Kenyans to join us as we mark Saba Saba in the churches honouring all heroes and freedom fighters,”vthe organization stated.

Gichere also asked President Ruto and other concerned stakeholders to complete the appointment process of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

He said the move will clear the way for by-elections amid a push for a recall of a section of lawmakers.

“Kenyans must no-longer be denied the justice of holding by-elections on account of lack of an electoral management body,” Gichere remarked.

The clergy released the statement at the end of a two-day induction workshop for the officials elected to NCCK committees in Embu, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Laikipia counties.

