Competition Between NATO and China Intensifies Following Washington Summit

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA July 15 — The geopolitical competition between NATO and China has escalated, with both entities intensifying efforts to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific and Europe. Analysts view these moves as part of the broader rivalry between the United States and China.

“This is a standard major power competition,” said Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore. He explained that both sides are aiming to identify their allies and strengthen support for their efforts. “It’s pretty clear that the competition between major powers is intensifying,” Chong told VOA by phone.

During its annual summit in Washington, NATO announced the launch of four new joint projects with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. These initiatives aim to enhance cooperation on issues such as Ukraine, artificial intelligence, disinformation, and cybersecurity. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated the goal is to “harness the unique strengths” of democracies to tackle shared global challenges.

In response, the Chinese government accused NATO of “inciting bloc confrontation and hyping up regional tensions” by engaging with countries in the Indo-Pacific region. Some experts believe that rather than expanding its footprint into the Indo-Pacific, NATO is involving more like-minded nations to build competencies in critical areas of competition.

“These are core areas that will shape military and other forms of competition moving forward, so NATO wants to establish more cooperation with like-minded democracies,” said Stephen Nagy, a regional security expert at the International Christian University in Japan. NATO’s recent labeling of China as “the decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine suggests the alliance is showing Beijing it won’t back down in key areas of global competition. “NATO is signaling to China that they can be part of the solution, or they would be part of the problem,” Nagy added.

Japan’s Foreign Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi emphasized that Tokyo’s collaboration with NATO member states should not be viewed as an attempt to establish a NATO presence in Asia.

Meanwhile, China is also ramping up military cooperation with Belarus and Russia. On Monday, China initiated an 11-day joint military exercise with Belarus near the Polish border, marking Belarus as the newest member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Although the Chinese Foreign Ministry insisted the exercise wasn’t targeting any country, analysts told VOA that the move is Beijing’s response to NATO’s growing interest in Asia.

In addition to the military exercise with Belarus, China announced a joint naval exercise with Russia near the disputed South China Sea. The Chinese defense ministry characterized the drills as efforts to demonstrate Beijing and Moscow’s resolve to address “maritime security threats and preserve global and regional peace and stability.”

Nagy noted that Beijing’s actions signal displeasure with NATO’s efforts to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific countries. “China is signaling to NATO member states that they can cause headaches for them in their region or regions that matter to them,” he said.

Apart from the military exercises, China also used the recent SCO Summit in Kazakhstan to reinforce its “no limits partnership” with Russia and promote an alternative world order. While the SCO isn’t an alliance with a common goal, some experts believe China will use it as a platform to counter NATO and dilute Western influence.

“China is strengthening these arrangements through bilateral agreements and strategic partnerships, which often include security,” said Sari Arho Havren, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute.

However, the inclusion of India in the SCO, which is also part of the quadrilateral security dialogue with Australia, Japan, and the U.S., makes it unlikely that New Delhi will support efforts to transform the SCO into a counterweight to NATO. Nagy pointed out that differences in risk tolerance and visions for partnerships among China, Russia, and Iran make it difficult for them to form a formal alliance.

“Russia has a higher tolerance for risk while China is concerned about how the war in Ukraine may affect global stability,” Nagy explained. He added that China’s interest in maintaining stability with Iran limits their cooperation.

Despite these challenges, both China and NATO’s recent efforts to deepen partnerships indicate that bloc competition may be emerging. “Both sides are more assertive and clear about their messaging, and recent developments may accelerate this trend,” Havren concluded.

