Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Clinical officers end 99-day strike after deal with Governors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has called off their nationwide strike after 99 days.

The strike ended following the signing of a return-to-work agreement with the Council of Governors (CoG).

KUCO Secretary General George Gibore directed all members to resume their duties immediately.

“We are officially declaring that our strike has come to an end and our members shall resume duty in their respective places of work, starting today, and not later than 24 hours from the date herein,” Gibore said.

The CoG Health Chair and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki on his part assured that no striking member will be victimized.

“We are in this as a team. It is not a partial agreement, he said.

KUCO had resorted to industrial action over a myriad of grievances key among them the seeking career progression guarantees citing stagnation since 2013.

The union also wants clinical officers working on contracts confirmed as permanent staff with pensions.

Also on the Union’s list of demands was the recruitment of 20,000 clinical officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KUCO also demanded the Ministry of Health adhere to 2020 approved internship staff establishment guidelines and the approval of Career Progression Guidelines for clinical officers.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja assents to Sh43.6bn budget for the 2024/2025 Financial Year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has signed into law the Sh43.6 billion budget for the 2024/2025 Financial Year. In a...

51 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State Seeks Public Input On Plans To Increase Fuel Levy By Sh7

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – The Ministry of Roads and Transport is seeking public views before increasing the fuel levy by Sh7 to Sh25...

2 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders govt to pay family of Pakistani journalist slain by police Sh10mn compensation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The High Court has ordered the government to pay the family of Arshad Sharif, the Pakistani journalist killed in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man accused of disclosing personal data without authority wants media barred from case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – A man who is accused of disclosing Personal data to a third party has asked the court to bar...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI investigating sale of gun that allegedly killed Tom Mboya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing the sale of a gun that allegedly killed former Cabinet Minister...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila, Mudavadi seek EAC ministers’ backing for AU Commission post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has presented his candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship bid during the East African...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi in Zanzibar for EAC summit on regional security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is among leaders from 8 East African Community (EAC) countries who are in Zanzibar...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Employees Meals Above Sh48,000 Taxable, KRA Clarifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified that if an employer provides meals valued above Sh48,000 annually to an...

5 hours ago
Advertisement