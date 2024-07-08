Clinical officers end 99-day strike after deal with Governors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has called off their nationwide strike after 99 days.

The strike ended following the signing of a return-to-work agreement with the Council of Governors (CoG).

KUCO Secretary General George Gibore directed all members to resume their duties immediately.

“We are officially declaring that our strike has come to an end and our members shall resume duty in their respective places of work, starting today, and not later than 24 hours from the date herein,” Gibore said.

The CoG Health Chair and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki on his part assured that no striking member will be victimized.

“We are in this as a team. It is not a partial agreement, he said.

KUCO had resorted to industrial action over a myriad of grievances key among them the seeking career progression guarantees citing stagnation since 2013.

The union also wants clinical officers working on contracts confirmed as permanent staff with pensions.

Also on the Union’s list of demands was the recruitment of 20,000 clinical officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KUCO also demanded the Ministry of Health adhere to 2020 approved internship staff establishment guidelines and the approval of Career Progression Guidelines for clinical officers.

About The Author