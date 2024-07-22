CJ Koome lauds ‘no adjournment policy’ at Employment and Labour Relations Court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged the Employment and Labour Relations Court to continue enforcing the “no adjournment policy” in order to minimize delays and ensure that justice is not only done but done expeditiously.

Speaking during the Nairobi ELRC Open Day at Milimani Law Courts grounds, the Chief Justice said reduction in incidents of adjournments requires robust and proactive approach to case management adding that it also requires stakeholders to work with the court and support the court’s focus on delivering timely justice.

Justice Koome noted that it is imperative that we promote and integrate Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms more robustly. She said conciliation, mediation, and traditional justice systems offer effective and flexible alternatives to conventional litigation.

The CJ explained that ADR not only alleviates the burden on our courts but also provides parties with more amicable, timely, and cost-effective solutions and urged all stakeholders to actively participate in and advocate for these methods as primary options for dispute resolution.

“Conciliation and mediation stand out as key components of ADR within the employment context. These processes foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding between disputing parties.” CJ Koome said.

She added: “By engaging in dialogue and negotiation, parties can reach consensual and sustainable agreements that preserve relationships and promote a harmonious work environment.”

In addition to modern ADR methods, the CJ said that we must also recognize and incorporate alternative (traditional) justice systems (AJS) that have long been part of our cultural heritage which are rooted in community practices and values, offer restorative justice approaches that emphasize reconciliation and the restoration of social harmony.

She said that integrating these traditional methods into our formal dispute resolution framework will enhance the inclusivity and accessibility of justice.

Chief Justice Koome explained that involvement of stakeholders is not just beneficial but it is essential noting that their insights, feedback, and support help the court to identify areas for improvement and to develop innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the courts.

“By working together, we can ensure that the ELRC continues to deliver high-quality, effective, and efficient justice,” CJ Koome added.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Hon Winfridah Mokaya called on stakeholders to use the opportunity to broaden engagement to ensure that as much information as possible is gathered and also to share many perspectives to improve case management.

The ELRC Principal Judge Byram Ongaya said the Open Day is part of the continuing Judiciary focus towards the full realization of the vision of Social Transformation through Access to Justice adding that it demonstrates the Judiciary’s commitment for a citizen focused judicial service delivery.

