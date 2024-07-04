Civil Servants Union urges officials to join Gen Z protests during Saba Saba day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Civil Servants have been urged to come out in large numbers to on Saba Saba Day and join the Gen-Zs in protesting against Kenya’s economic status.

Former Kenya Civil Servants Union (KCSU) officials and members observed that workers from public and private sectors were suffering from punitive taxes illegally imposed by the government.

Human Rights Activist and former KCSU Secretary General, Isaac Kinity said among the illegal deductions was the Affordable Housing levy which President William Ruto insisted on despite a court order barring the taxation.

Kinity who was accompanied by the union ex-officials, former and current members there was need to call out the government on the high taxation on goods and services.

He claimed that the protests by the Gen-Zs was supported by a majority of Kenyans who felt oppressed by the current tax regime among them workers and business people.

He added that the public was also opposed to corruption which has been the monster of destruction as people in power plunder public funds including money borrowed from international bodies for development.

“The country’s public debt is growing by the day even as the government is overtaxing its people and still we cannot see any ongoing development projects because the money ends up in people’s pockets,” he said.

He said the protesters’ struggles were meant to save workers from pain and suffering occasioned by unbearable taxation by the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“Some the Gen Z are in either private or public sector, they are consumers of goods and services and they have been made to suffer abnormally,” he said.

He claimed that all Kenyan workers were included in the economic struggles being experienced in the country.

