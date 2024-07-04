Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil Servants Union urges officials to join Gen Z protests during Saba Saba day

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Civil Servants have been urged to come out in large numbers to on Saba Saba Day and join the Gen-Zs in protesting against Kenya’s economic status.

Former Kenya Civil Servants Union (KCSU) officials and members observed that workers from public and private sectors were suffering from punitive taxes illegally imposed by the government.

Human Rights Activist and former KCSU Secretary General, Isaac Kinity said among the illegal deductions was the Affordable Housing levy which President William Ruto insisted on despite a court order barring the taxation.

Kinity who was accompanied by the union ex-officials, former and current members there was need to call out the government on the high taxation on goods and services.

He claimed that the protests by the Gen-Zs was supported by a majority of Kenyans who felt oppressed by the current tax regime among them workers and business people.

He added that the public was also opposed to corruption which has been the monster of destruction as people in power plunder public funds including money borrowed from international bodies for development.

“The country’s public debt is growing by the day even as the government is overtaxing its people and still we cannot see any ongoing development projects because the money ends up in people’s pockets,” he said.

He said the protesters’ struggles were meant to save workers from pain and suffering occasioned by unbearable taxation by the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“Some the Gen Z are in either private or public sector, they are consumers of goods and services and they have been made to suffer abnormally,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He claimed that all Kenyan workers were included in the economic struggles being experienced in the country.

About The Author

WANJIRU MACHARIA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Pay rise freeze for MPs after public anger

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Proposed pay rises for members of Kenya’s cabinet and parliament will not happen after President William Ruto ordered...

12 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC freezes planned hiring of CoA judges over budget cuts

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs JSC, noted the National Treasury had advised Judiciary to cut down on expenditure by at least 15 per...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale asks President Ruto to disband, restructure cabinet, do away with Prime Cabinet Secretary office

Khalwale told the Senate that a time had come for the President to crack the whip against underperforming officials.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Volunteer medical group pulls out services during protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Medics for Kenya, a volunteer group formed during the #RejectFinanceBill protests, which comprises of health care professionals from various...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi guarantees foreign envoys of country’s security despite protests

In a message to all Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Nairobi, Mudavadi reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the protesting...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakhumicha says 294 casualties from protests treated free of charge

In a statement on her X account, the health CS indicated that 235 have been treated for various degrees of injuries and discharged and...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Senator Cheruiyot urges SRC to cut public wage bill amid pay hike controversy

NAIROBI, Kenya July 3 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has urged the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to propose strategies for slashing the...

22 hours ago
Sifuna said the pay hike was ill-timed. Sifuna said the pay hike was ill-timed.

Kenya

Senator Sifuna rejects SRC salary hike for MPs

Under the new adjustments, all 349 Members of Parliament will see their salaries rise from Sh725,502 to Sh739,600, marking an increase of Sh14,098.

22 hours ago
Advertisement