Chinese Embassy in Kenya Celebrates 97th Anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 27 – The Chinese Embassy in Kenya hosted a reception on Thursday to commemorate the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The event highlighted the enduring partnership between China and Kenya, particularly in the areas of defense and mutual cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian, spoke at the event, reflecting on the PLA’s 97-year history of overcoming challenges while safeguarding global peace and prosperity. He emphasized China’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and development in Kenya and the Greater Horn of Africa region through mutual cooperation.

Qiu Yawei, the defense attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, reiterated the PLA’s doctrine of peaceful development and the importance of building a community with a shared future for humanity. He noted that China is the second-largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget and troops among the permanent members of the UN Security Council, underscoring Beijing’s commitment to global peace as essential for shared prosperity.

Qiu also highlighted the strong military-to-military cooperation between China and Kenya, which includes high-level visits, professional exchanges, personnel training, and military aid. He emphasized that these efforts have strengthened the defense partnership between the two countries.

Vice Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces, John Omenda, praised the PLA for its resilience, agility, and innovation, which have enabled it to address various global threats. He noted that the PLA’s history of excellence and ability to adapt have been a source of inspiration for Kenyan defense officials. Omenda expressed Kenya’s commitment to enhancing defense cooperation with China to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the eastern African region.

The event was attended by senior government officials, military officers, diplomats, and scholars, reflecting the broad interest and importance of China-Kenya relations.

About The Author