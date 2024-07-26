Connect with us

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivers an important address at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. The plenary session was held from July 15 to 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

World

China’s top political advisor urges implementation of reform measures from CPC plenum

Published

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) — China’s top political advisor Wang Huning on Thursday called for efforts to implement reform measures outlined during the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks at the closing meeting of the eighth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Studying the guiding principles from the plenum and putting them into practice is a major political task for the Party and the country both at present and for some time to come, Wang said.

He added that the CPPCC should fully and faithfully study and implement a series of new thoughts, viewpoints and judgments concerning deepening reform comprehensively.

Wang highlighted the importance of solidifying confidence in reform, consolidating consensus on reform, and seeking effective strategies for reform, thus better rallying support and gathering strength for reform.

He also urged efforts to successfully organize the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the CPPCC. 

