JOHANNESBURG, South Africa July 26 – China Media Group hosted a symposium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, focusing on the outcomes of the recent session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The event brought together experts from China and South Africa to discuss the implications of China’s ongoing reform and modernization efforts.

Experts from China and South Africa engage in a discussion during the symposium organized by China Media Group in Johannesburg, South Africa, focusing on the outcomes of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and exploring opportunities for strategic cooperation between Africa and China in July 2024.

The symposium provided a platform for both Chinese and African experts to exchange insights on how Africa can strategically benefit from China’s growth.

As China continues to strengthen its economic and political standing, the discussions centered around opportunities for collaboration, investment, and development between the two regions.

Participants highlighted the potential for Africa to leverage China’s advancements in technology, infrastructure, and sustainable development, aligning with the broader goals of mutual prosperity and strategic partnership.

The event underscored the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between China and Africa in navigating the evolving global landscape.

