China Media Group and Chinese Book Club of the United Nations Host “Dialogue Among Civilizations” Exhibition at UN Headquarters

New York, July 1, 2024 – China Media Group (CMG) and the Chinese Book Club of the United Nations jointly hosted the special exhibition “Dialogue Among Civilizations” at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The event aimed to foster understanding and connection among global cultures and was attended by distinguished guests from various fields and countries.

Among the attendees were United Nations Under-Secretary-General Xu Haoliang, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Fu Cong, and Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. Permanent representatives and diplomats from Armenia, Bolivia, Cuba, France, Hungary, Jamaica, Peru, Switzerland, and the UK also participated in the event.

CMG President Shen Haixiong, in a written address, highlighted the recent unanimous adoption of a resolution by the 78th United Nations General Assembly to establish June 10 as the International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations. Shen emphasized that this decision reflects the widespread resonance of President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilization Initiative within the international community.

“As a leading international media outlet, CMG strives to integrate ‘thought + art + technology’ to tell compelling stories about civilizations from around the world,” Shen noted. He underscored CMG’s commitment to being a chronicler, promoter, and practitioner of dialogue among civilizations, producing high-quality programs like “A Decade in the Making” and “Our Modernization Story.” Shen also mentioned CMG’s role in broadcasting the upcoming Paris Olympics, aiming to present the games to a global audience and foster understanding between different civilizations.

Fu Cong, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of dialogue among civilizations in addressing global threats to peace and development. He highlighted the enthusiastic support for President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilization Initiative and the significance of the UN General Assembly’s establishment of the International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, expressed gratitude to CMG for organizing the event and emphasized the crucial role media plays in facilitating dialogue among civilizations.

Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations, underscored the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue, while Miguel Ángel Moratinos, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, and Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, sent letters conveying their warm wishes for the event’s success.

In his letter address, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, highlighted the importance of embracing diversity and using dialogue to eliminate discrimination and promote mutual understanding.

The special exhibition featured a variety of cultural displays, including a musical performance by Wynton Marsalis, a fashion show titled “Harmonic Heritage,” and an art exhibition showcasing replicas of China’s Liangzhu civilization artifacts and artworks from renowned Chinese and international artists such as David Fraser, Wendy Edwards, Jerry Mischak, Robert Juarez, Zhou Yong, and Tony Shore.

The event follows the June 7, 2024, resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, calling for the international community to respect cultural diversity and promote equal dialogue and mutual respect among different civilizations.

