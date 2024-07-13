China highly values ties with Vanuatu: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Jul 13 — President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China is a promoter and a contributor to the peaceful coexistence and common development of Pacific island countries, reiterating that Beijing has no intention at all to seek major countries’ competition in the region, pursue spheres of influence, interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, or force them to take sides.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Salwai was making a six-day official visit to China, which concluded late on Friday.

China treats countries — big or small — as equals, and prioritizes righteousness over interests when dealing with its relations with other countries, he said, adding that the country always stands on the right side of history, fairness and justice.

Xi emphasized that China views and values its relations with the Pacific island countries from the perspective of promoting a community with a shared future for mankind. It is willing to continue to provide assistance within its capacity to the Pacific island countries in economic and social development as well as the improvement of livelihoods, supporting them in achieving their independent and sustainable development goals, he said.

China’s vote at the United Nations always belongs to the developing countries, he added.

On bilateral relations, the president said Vanuatu is a good friend and partner of China in the Pacific islands region.

Over the 42 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Vanuatu, the two countries have maintained a strong and enduring friendship, steadfastly supporting each other on issues concerning their core interests, Xi said.

China highly values the development of its relations with Vanuatu and is willing to deepen high-level political mutual trust, engage in high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, enhance all-weather, all-around friendly cooperation, and work together to build a community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

Xi expressed China’s readiness to promote exchanges of governance experience with Vanuatu, share development opportunities from Chinese modernization, strengthen alignment in development strategies, and deepen pragmatic cooperation in infrastructure, the economy and trade, investment, and climate change response.

China will continue to provide economic and technological assistance to Vanuatu without attaching any political conditions to help it advance on the path of development and prosperity, he said.

Salwai highly appreciated the global initiatives Xi proposed and his vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, saying that these are crucially important in upholding international fairness and justice and promoting common development.

China practices the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and treats small countries like Vanuatu with equal importance, fully embodying equality and respect, he said.

Salwai committed that Vanuatu firmly adheres to the one-China principle, takes Taiwan as an inseparable part of China, firmly supports the efforts of the Chinese government to achieve national reunification and resolutely opposes any form of “Taiwan independence”.

He also expressed Vanuatu’s support for China’s positions on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Xizang, human rights and the South China Sea.

Vanuatu is willing to closely coordinate with China on multilateral occasions and international affairs, Salwai added.

After the meeting, both sides issued a joint statement, agreeing to upgrade their comprehensive strategic partnership and build a China-Vanuatu community with a shared future in the new era. In the joint statement, both sides encourage the use of their respective currencies for settlement in bilateral trade and investment.

Also on Friday, Premier Li Qiang held a grand welcoming ceremony for Salwai at the Great Hall of the People, and held official talks with him. They pledged to intensify exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

