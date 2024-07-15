China expands visa-free transit policy to more ports – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

All of Henan province and nine cities in Yunnan province have been expanded to fall within the scope of the 144-hour visa-free transit policy, effective July 15, as announced by the National Immigration Administration on Monday.

Additionally, the Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, Henan, the Sanyi International Airport in Lijiang and the Mohan Railway Port in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan, are eligible for the 144-hour visa-free transit policy, it said.

Citizens from 54 countries, including Austria, Belgium and the Czech Republic, holding valid international travel documents and onward tickets with confirmed dates and seats within 144 hours, can transit through Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport en route to a third country or region without needing a visa and stay in Henan province for up to 144 hours.

Similarly, they can transit through Yunnan province via any of the ports of Kunming Changshui International Airport, Lijiang Sanyi International Airport, or Mohan Railway Port and stay for up to 144 hours within the administrative regions of Kunming, Lijiang, Yuxi, Pu’er, Chuxiong Yi autonomous prefecture, Dali Bai autonomous prefecture, Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, Honghe Hani and Yi autonomous prefecture, and Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture.

As of now, the National Immigration Administration has implemented the 144-hour visa-free transit policy at 37 ports, including those in Beijing and Tianjin.

During their stay, citizens of the 54 countries can engage in short-term activities such as tourism, business, visiting, and family visits.

An official from the NIA stated that since the implementation of the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy in January 2013, it has played an important role in serving the country’s high-level opening-up, facilitating international people-to-people exchanges, and promoting foreign exchange and cooperation.

The expansion of the 144-hour visa-free transit policy in these two provinces provides more options for foreign nationals traveling to China for tourism and business. Next, the administration will continue to improve and optimize the visa-free transit policy, welcoming foreign nationals to China with a more open attitude, said the official.

For more visit China Daily

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author