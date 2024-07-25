China Donates Food Supplies to Aid Kenyans Affected by Flooding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – China has provided a significant donation of food supplies to assist Kenyans impacted by recent flooding. The shipment, consisting of 40,800 bags of rice valued at 20 million RMB (approximately Sh400 million), was delivered by officials from the Chinese embassy, led by Deputy Ambassador Zhang Zhizhong.

The consignment was received at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi by government representatives from the State Department of Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development, headed by Principal Secretary Kello Harsama.

“In response to a request from the Kenyan government, the Chinese government has donated 2,040 metric tonnes of rice, packed into 88 containers. Besides the rice, the containers themselves can be used as temporary shelter for families affected by the floods,” Deputy Ambassador Zhang said.

The ship carrying the rice docked in Mombasa late last month before the cargo was transported to Nairobi, ready for distribution to regions most affected by the flooding. Deputy Ambassador Zhang emphasized China’s readiness to support Kenya where needed.

“This donation demonstrates the strong connection, friendship, and brotherhood between China and Kenya. We hope that the rice will be distributed immediately to benefit families affected by floods and drought,” he stated.

Zhang further highlighted the evolving partnership between the two nations, saying, “China and Kenya are building a close community with a shared future for the new era. This donation is proof of that commitment. We aim to continue our cooperation and stress the importance of people-to-people communication.”

Principal Secretary Kello Harsama acknowledged the importance of the donation, noting that the 40,800 bags of rice would provide crucial support to Kenyans struggling with the aftermath of the floods.

“I assure you that this donation will reach the affected areas. Many people have not yet recovered from the problems caused by the floods in the Lake Region, Tana River, and parts of northeastern Kenya, where some are still living in camps,” he said.

In Tana River County alone, approximately 48 camps are housing people displaced by floods, who are in urgent need of food assistance. Part of the food donation will also support those suffering from drought, particularly in Kenya’s 23 arid and semi-arid counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Principal Secretary expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their generous support, expressing optimism that the strong diplomatic relations between Nairobi and Beijing will continue to benefit both nations.

“The government of China has been very supportive. We have maintained one of the best diplomatic relationships for many years, and we look forward to continued cooperation in various areas of development to benefit both countries,” said Principal Secretary Harsama.

About The Author