China allows retrieval of sick from illegally grounded warship in South China Sea – China Daily

The China Coast Guard said on Tuesday evening that, on Sunday, it allowed the Philippines to retrieve a sick individual from the Philippine warship that was illegally grounded in the Ren’ai Reef in the South China Sea on humanitarian grounds, following a request from the Philippine side.

Gan Yu, a spokesman for the China Coast Guard, said in a statement that the CCG monitored and verified the Philippine actions throughout the process in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, he criticized the relevant Philippine authorities for “ignoring facts and maliciously hyping the situation,” thereby “deliberately misleading international perception.”

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Ren’ai Reef, and their adjacent waters,” Gan said.

The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China’s jurisdiction, resolutely safeguarding national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, he added.

