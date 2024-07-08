China activates emergency response for heavy rain-triggered flood in Shandong – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING — The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Sunday activated a Level IV emergency response to flooding in Shandong as heavy rainfall persists in the eastern province.

Torrential rain is forecast from July 7 to 13 across the southern part of the province, which is expected to cause water levels to rise in major rivers flowing through Shandong and adjacent regions, according to meteorological authorities.

During a meeting held on Sunday, the Ministry of Emergency Management urged local governments in 10 flood-stricken regions, including Hunan, Shandong and Henan, to intensify patrols along levees and reservoirs to mitigate potential risks.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe response scenario.

