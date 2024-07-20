Cheboi welcomes primary, junior school regional ball games in Baringo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BARINGO, Kenya, Jul 20 — Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has welcomed sports enthusiasts to this year’s Rift Valley Primary and Junior Secondary Schools’ regional term two ball games in Kabarnet town.

Cheboi who spoke during a presser outside his office at the county headquarters said the week-long sports competition from July 21 to 28 of this month will serve as a good opportunity for participants to exploit their God given talents which can be groomed into the future.

The Baringo boss said that they are working together with the county security team to deliver a successful tournament amid the countrywide anti-tax protests.

“I want to appeal to everyone to desist from any activity that will create an issue of insecurity on the part of participants,” said Cheboi.

He stated that this is the time for Baringo residents, especially the younger generation, to showcase their hospitality during the entire period the games are taking place.

Cheboi at the same time welcomed the visitors to sample Baringo’s scenic destinations like Lakes Bogoria, Baringo and Kapnarok, Cheploch Gorge and Ruko conservancy which he said are making the county of diversity as a preferred tourism destination in the country.

Kenya Primary Schools sports association chairperson for Baringo County Joseph Lagat stated that the competitions which include football, volleyball and handball for boys and girls as well as netball and basketball will begin with an opening ceremony at the ASK Baringo Showgrounds.

Lagat flanked by County Director Education Masibo Kituyi and Kenya Primary Schools Association county chair Harron Sabulgong stated that all arrangements are in place to welcome the arriving participants by the end of the weekend adding that the games will be played at eight playgrounds within the municipality.

