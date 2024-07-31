Chaos at UDA headquarters as Malala-led faction clashes with group backing Khalende

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 31-Chaos has rocked the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) headquarters after supporters of the party secretary general Cleophas Malala stormed the offices.

This unfolded even as the self-declared secretary general Joe Khalende walked out of the headquarters visibly injured on the head with blood spilt on his shirt.

The pro-Malala supporters attempted to access the headquarters but police officers had cordoned the area as they shouted slogans in support of the UDA secretary general.

“Bado mapambano,bado mapambano,bado mapambano,”the supporters were heard singing and shouting as they carried placards.

Yesterday, the Khalende led a group of UDA members to push for the removal of Malala as Secretary-General.

The lawyer announced himself as the new acting Secretary General insisting that Malala has been barred from carrying out any functions of the ruling party.

The group accused Malala of sabotaging the Broad-Based Government formed by party leader President William Ruto and his ODM counterpart Raila Odinga.

“He has gone against our party leader…he is on the forefront against the formation of a broad-based government and I am here to confirm that he is no longer the SG of the UDA party. I Joe Khalende will be taking over as the SG of the UDA party,” Khalende stated.

About The Author