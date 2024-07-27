Catholic Bishops disaffiliate with petition to remove Ruto from office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 — The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has dissassociated itself from a petition to remove President William Ruto from office.

KCCB Chairperson Bishop Maurice Muhatia stated the position on Saturday in response to a petition filed on Thursday, which listed the Conference as an interested party.

“The KCCB is commitment to deepening democracy through inclusive dialogue and multi-stakeholder engagement to address the current crisis confronting our nation. We therefore disassociate with the petition currently in high court to remove the president in office,” Bishop Muhatia stated.

In its communique issued at the installation of Peter Makau as the Bishop Coadjutor of Isiolo, KCCB instead urged the youth to engage the government in structured dialogue to resolve grievances.

“We appeal to the youths to embrace structured dialogue in order for their concerns to [be] taken into consideration by relevant authorities,” Bishop Muhatia appealed.

Urgent reforms

KCCB reiterated its support for anti-graft efforts urging a coordinated response to tame the vice.

“Corruption continues to deny Kenyans essential services and must therefore be eradicated at all levels,” Muhatia stated.

In apparent reference to President Ruto’s decision to nominate four ranking members of the opposition ODM party in Cabinet, KCCB asserted that the dialogue should be devoid of sharing of positions.

The Conference acknowledged the need to addresss concerns raised by Gen Z protestors and said government must not ignore their voices.

President William Ruto had on July 9 announced a six-day multi-sectoral convention aimed at addressing the issues raised by the youths in response to protests initiialy sparked by the Finance Bill 2024.

The forum he said was to include 150 members, with 50 youths and 100 representatives from religious institutions, civil society, professional organizations, political parties, and other stakeholders.

Protestors however rejected the call for dialogue support by ODM leader Raila Odinga. They maintained that the protest clearly articulated their demands.

