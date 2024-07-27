Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCCB Chairperson Bishop Maurice Muhatia/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops disaffiliate with petition to remove Ruto from office

In its communique issued at the installation of Peter Makau as the Bishop Coadjutor of Isiolo, KCCB instead urged the youth to engage the government in structured dialogue to resolve grievances.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 — The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has dissassociated itself from a petition to remove President William Ruto from office.

KCCB Chairperson Bishop Maurice Muhatia stated the position on Saturday in response to a petition filed on Thursday, which listed the Conference as an interested party.

“The KCCB is commitment to deepening democracy through inclusive dialogue and multi-stakeholder engagement to address the current crisis confronting our nation. We therefore disassociate with the petition currently in high court to remove the president in office,” Bishop Muhatia stated.

In its communique issued at the installation of Peter Makau as the Bishop Coadjutor of Isiolo, KCCB instead urged the youth to engage the government in structured dialogue to resolve grievances.

“We appeal to the youths to embrace structured dialogue in order for their concerns to [be] taken into consideration by relevant authorities,” Bishop Muhatia appealed.

Urgent reforms

KCCB reiterated its support for anti-graft efforts urging a coordinated response to tame the vice.

“Corruption continues to deny Kenyans essential services and must therefore be eradicated at all levels,” Muhatia stated.

In apparent reference to President Ruto’s decision to nominate four ranking members of the opposition ODM party in Cabinet, KCCB asserted that the dialogue should be devoid of sharing of positions.

The Conference acknowledged the need to addresss concerns raised by Gen Z protestors and said government must not ignore their voices.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President William Ruto had on July 9 announced a six-day multi-sectoral convention aimed at addressing the issues raised by the youths in response to protests initiialy sparked by the Finance Bill 2024.

The forum he said was to include 150 members, with 50 youths and 100 representatives from religious institutions, civil society, professional organizations, political parties, and other stakeholders.

Protestors however rejected the call for dialogue support by ODM leader Raila Odinga. They maintained that the protest clearly articulated their demands.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya inches closer to submitting AUC candidature for 2025 race

Kenya had on June 5 said it would submit its bid by June 30, a timeline that has since lapsed.

2 hours ago

Africa

Ruto sends Abiy solidarity message in wake of devastating landslide

He assured Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Kenya’s support.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto commits to deliver on resolution of graft cases in 6 months

The President said the Executive will work together with the criminal justice system to ensure corruption cases are resolved within six months.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Muheria urges MPs shine spotlight on integrity of Cabinet nominees

Archbishop Muheria said the reason why the country is witnessing political tabulence is due to the fact that political leadership lacks integrity.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior ministry’s role in advancing national security — the hits

A cornerstone promise under the Ministry of Interior was ensuring the independence of the National Police Service (NPS).

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto appoints Lagat, Masengeli DIGs after Police Commission interviews

The President published the appointment of Lagat and Masengeli in the Kenya Gazette under Notices No. 9068 and 9069 of 2024.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto praises Kindiki’s record in anti-banditry campaign

Ruto hailed Kithure Kindiki's achievements a day after he announced his return as Cabinet Secretary, joining another nine former collegues in a Cabinet disbanded...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) I am not interested in joining Ruto’s goverment – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago