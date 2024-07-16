Case where Nyama Mama restaurant director is charged with fraud withdrawn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – A case where the director of popular food joint Nyama Mama had been charged with obtaining a Sh520 million loan using alleged fraudulent security has been withdrawn.

This followed an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) noting that the criminal complaint would be best resolved in civil rather than criminal proceedings.

Jayesh Shanghavi and his wife Ninaa Shanghavi had been charged that that on diverse dates between December 10, 2018 and November 2020 in Nairobi with intent to defraud, jointly with others not before court, they induced Victoria Commercial Bank Limited to execute a first legal charge over apartment Number B2.

It was alleged the couple, who are directors of Good Earth Group, entered into an agreement with Victoria Bank and began borrowing since 2015 and continued to acquire more loans from the bank up until November 2020.

Victoria Commercial Bank said that the two obtained loans from them in 2018/2019 but deliberately prevented perfection of security.

According to court documents, the duo got a colossal amount from the financial institution on the premises that “the collateral to be issued was being processed and would be registered accordingly”.

They were out on cash bail of Sh400,000 each.

