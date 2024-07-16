Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Case where Nyama Mama restaurant director is charged with fraud withdrawn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – A case where the director of popular food joint Nyama Mama had been charged with obtaining a Sh520 million loan using alleged fraudulent security has been withdrawn.

This followed an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) noting that the criminal complaint would be best resolved in civil rather than criminal proceedings.

Jayesh Shanghavi and his wife Ninaa Shanghavi had been charged that that on diverse dates between December 10, 2018 and November 2020 in Nairobi with intent to defraud, jointly with others not before court, they induced Victoria Commercial Bank Limited to execute a first legal charge over apartment Number B2.

It was alleged the couple, who are directors of Good Earth Group, entered into an agreement with Victoria Bank and began borrowing since 2015 and continued to acquire more loans from the bank up until November 2020.

Victoria Commercial Bank said that the two obtained loans from them in 2018/2019 but deliberately prevented perfection of security.

According to court documents, the duo got a colossal amount from the financial institution on the premises that “the collateral to be issued was being processed and would be registered accordingly”.

They were out on cash bail of Sh400,000 each.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends Chebochok’s swearing-in as Toror Tea Factory director

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Kericho High Court has suspended the swearing-in of John Chebochok as Toror Tea Factory’s director pending the ruling...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Women leaders push for revival of gender desks at police stations after Kware serial killer arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 15 – Women Leaders have called for a revival of gender desks at police stations staffed by trained officers who can...

18 hours ago
The Uber, Bolt, Faras and other e-taxi drivers are up in arms over poor pay. The Uber, Bolt, Faras and other e-taxi drivers are up in arms over poor pay.

Kenya

Defiant e-taxi drivers’ vehicles vandalized amid nationwide pay protest

The ride hailing drivers are protesting against poor pay and demanding better working conditions.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Young lawyers in Kisumu to educate on pros and cons of demonstration

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 15 – Young lawyers in the lakeside city of Kisumu have opted to help educate Gen Zs on the pros and...

18 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) It is clear we are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer – DCI Amin

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares KRA Board chairman Mwaura’s appointment unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The High Court has declared the appointment of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board chairman Antony Mwaura unconstitutional as it...

20 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) What Mukuru quarry serial killer confessed to DCI officers

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto: Ford Foundation must stop sponsoring violence in Kenya or they leave

The President stated that the government monitoring their activities.

21 hours ago