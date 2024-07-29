Businessman in personal breach case warned not to interfere with witnesses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – A businessman accused of disclosing personal data to a third party has been warned not to interfere with the case pending in court.

This followed alleged threats by Hatim Tahir to the complainant Lauren Rose Friedman.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, she sought to cancel Hatim’s cash bail.

“The complaint has received numerous threats attempt to interfere with the administration of justice, we shall be asking the prosecution to cancel the bond terms granted to the accused person,” he stated.

“We are asking for another mention date on September…further arrests were to be done and we are waiting to arrest so that the matter can be heard together, “said prosecutor Kiragu.

The defense did not object but noted that they have not been supplied with documents that the prosecution will rely on.

Milimani resident magistrate Rose Ndombi directed that the matter be mentioned on October 1st and issued summons to the investigating officer to appear in court.

“Further mention on 1st October for pre trial …summons to be issued to the Investigating Officer….so ensure that there’s no interference,“ the court directed.]

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that on September 19, 2023 at Gigiri court yard in Westland’s sub county within Nairobi county, Tahir with another not in court, without authority disclosed personal data to Lynn Ng’ang’a, a lawyer handling his civil case.

The alleged data, a CCTV footage, belonged to an adult and a minor, the court heard.

The accused is out on a cash bail of Sh100,000 pleaded for lenient bond terms.

