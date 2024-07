0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Businesses have been closed and streets deserted in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) over planned protests.

A spot check by Capital FM News showed that Streets in the Nairobi were noticeably deserted than usual as security agencies conducted patrol, as residents fear a resurgence of the vandalism and looting they witnessed during previous protests.

Police were seen patrolling major streets with several contingents stationed in all entry points into the City.

