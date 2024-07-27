Connect with us

Amagoro Division Assistant County Commissioner Titus Kiptoo/KNA

County News

Busia administrator urges residents to name and shame criminals amid surging thefts

The ACC urged the bodaboda and public to embrace amultiagency approach by working closely with security teams.

Published

BUSIA, Kenya, Jul 27 — Assistant County Commissioner in Busia’s Amagoro Division Titus Kiptoo, has urged residents to name and shame hard-core criminals, a move he noted will end rampant thefts in the area.

Kiptoo’s directive comes in the wake of daylight and night thefts of domestic animals, including sheep, goats, sheep, poultry,  and scrape metals.

Addressing area residents during a public baraza in Amagoro on Friday to address security concerns, the ACC said spate of thefts is a phenomenon that can’t be tolerated at all cost by President William Ruto’s administration.

“We will end this menace at all cost. As security team we want to assure the resident of Amagoro maximum security and safety of their animals,” he noted.

He added: “Apart from thefts of domestic animals and poultry, cases of thefts of scrape metal has taken its toll. I hereby issue a directive that anybody found carrying such devices should be detained, and security apparatus informed to apprehend them. We need to end this practice once and for all.”

The ACC urged the bodaboda and public to embrace amultiagency approach by working closely with security teams. He challenged the bodaboda leadership to have all details of those operating in the sector.

Kiptoo regretted that parental neglect was the leading factor that has led to cases of crime upsurge since most family heads don’t monitor the movement of their children who end up engaging in illicit activities, and failing to respect their parents who are equally to blame for failing to discipline them, thus escalating the issue.

He also addressed concerns from members of the public who called for transfers of police officers, some of whom have overstayed in their current stations for over 10 years.

The resident urged police and administrators not to give a blind eye on the cases of mushrooming changaa dens and unlicensed bars who are operating odd hours pausing risk of insecurity in the area.

Deputy in charge of Amagoro Patrol Base Cynthia Ngujiri said there was a need for collaborative efforts between the police and members of the public to avail information that would help curb rampant crime.

Acting Teso sub county administrator Silas Juma said Busia County Government will issue notices to wines and spirits operators to define their modus operandi.

“Business persons operating bars selling beer should strictly adhere to that and not sell  spirits and vice versa. Pool tables operators should also get licences, noting that those operating beyond time will have their licenses withdrawn,” Juma said.

