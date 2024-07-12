Connect with us

Bodies wrapped in sacks retrieved near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 Bodies concealed in sacks have been found at Kware dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi.

Human rights activists, including the Mukuru Community Justice Center, who made the discovery revealed that some of the bodies had been dismembered, sparking speculation about the circumstances of their deaths.

The discovery of the bodies, wrapped in green bags, comes amid a surge in cases of mysterious disappearances and abductions in the country, following protests against the Finance Bill that left 0ver 40 people dead.

”Bodies being retrieved from a quarry pit opposite Kware police station by youths. The police are on site as more bodies are being retrieved. Other bodies are in sacks chopped into pieces so far six bodies have been retrieved,” read a post by the community based rights body on X.

The developments come hot on the heels of peaceful demonstrations staged by Jomo Kenyatta University for Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) students following the mysterious death of Denzel Omondi, a third-year student who died after participating in the anti-Finance Bill protests.

Omondi was found dead in a swamp in Juja, two days after storming Parliament on June 25, 2024.

Earlier, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) called on Kenyans to submit eyewitness accounts regarding the disappearance of their kin.

“IPOA appeals for eyewitness accounts from any person who may have information on the disappearances and any other complaint,” the authority Chairperson Ann Makori said.

Makori revealed that the agency had registered ten complaints related to these incidents, which are currently at various stages of analysis and investigation.

Of the ten, IPOA disclosed that eight of the victims have since been found alive with allegations of harassment and torture.

“IPOA has been unable to access these victims and therefore requests them and any other relevant eye witness to come forward and record statements to facilitate speedy investigations,” Makori said.

The National Police Service (NPS) is facing accusations of involvement in unlawful activities, with growing pressure on Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to resign over his alleged role in the incidents.

PHIDEL KIZITO

