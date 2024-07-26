Blinken Stresses Need for Freedoms and Accountability in Call with President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned Kenyan President William Ruto, emphasizing the need to respect democracy for better governance.

Secretary Blinken underscored the critical importance of freedoms of assembly and expression, as guaranteed by Kenya’s constitution in the wake of street protests by GenZ youths demanding accountability.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of freedoms of assembly and expression as enshrined in Kenyan’s constitution, emphasized the vital role played by youth and civil society organizations in healthy democracies, and urged respect for their contributions to Kenya’s development,” Blinken told Ruto.

Blinken commended President Ruto for his commitment to accountability, particularly regarding allegations against security forces involved in protest violence and disappearances.

He praised the President’s directive to law enforcement to avoid using violence against protesters, underscoring the importance of respecting citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly.

Additionally, Secretary Blinken expressed gratitude for Kenya’s contributions to the multinational security support mission in Haiti, acknowledging the country’s significant role in international peacekeeping efforts.

He also reaffirmed the United States’ support for the Kenyan people as they work toward a more inclusive and prosperous nation.

He emphasized the U.S. commitment to standing with Kenya in its journey toward a stronger democratic society.

President Ruto has implemented far-reaching changes in the police, appointing new police chiefs following mounting pressure from the public.

The newly appointed Deputy Inspector Generals, Eliud Lagat for the Kenya Police Service and Gilbert Masengeli for the Administration Police, were sworn in following significant changes in the police service.

These appointments came after the resignation of Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and his two deputies, amid street protests that resulted in the deaths of over 60 people.

“You must uphold professionalism in your work,” President Ruto stated, while also pledging to modernize the police service to better equip the officers for their duties.

The Kenyan police has faced criticism on how it handled the recent protests by the Gen Z youths who have been holding demonstrations demanding accountability in government.

Last week, the Kenyan police had announced a ban on protests, which was later lifted by the High Court, highlighting the ongoing tension and public demand for accountability and transparency.

But since the protests started, no police officer has been charged over the killings.

