Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Bill barring public officers from presiding over harambees to be published tomorrow – President Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto has announced that the bill barring public officers from presiding over public fundraisings will be published tomorrow.

This follows a legislation filed by former Attorney General Justin Muturi at the behest of the head of state seeking to streamline the modalities of all philanthropic activities in the public service.

“On the measures I announced last week barring state and public officers from engaging in harambees, I want to inform the country that the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill is now ready for publication tomorrow,” the president stated.

This comes in the wake of public rebuke directed towards an array of public servants who Kenyans have accused of flaunting opulence online despite the harsh economic times.

On July 5, president Ruto directed the former AG to submit the legislation in parliament.

“The Attorney General is hereby directed to prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contribution for public, charitable and philanthropic purposes,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had contended that some government officials gave the youths all the reasons to hold demonstrations across the country.

Mudavadi who met the cabinet at Kenya School of Government asserted that the young people called out the government owing to its excesses and hence there is need to streamline how government is run moving forward.

He asserted that the youth-led revolt opened a lid of what he termed as insensitive nature of government officials to the prevailing challenging economic times.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

”They have called us out with a particularly strong message to the government that they are not feeling us. In some instances we gave them the ammunition to fight us by showing them our opulence, corrupting and wrongful use of public resources,” he said.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to set up broad-based govt following Cabinet purge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto has vowed to engage in extensive consultations to set up a ‘broad-based government’ that will accelerate...

24 mins ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto dismisses his entire Cabinet including AG Muturi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

51 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila had to change his phone number, Gen Z put it everywhere – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Wiper party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that Azimio boss Raila Odinga was forced to change his number owing...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to address the nation at 2.00pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto is expected to address the nation today afternoon. A communication from State House indicted that the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I have no advisers to drop thanks to competence at MoD: Duale

Duale remarked following Felix Koskei's memo circulated on Wednesday which directed Cabinet Secretaries to share the name of the adviser they wished to retain...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AG Muturi refutes claims president Ruto does not consult him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Attorney General Justin Muturi has refuted claims by a local daily that president William Ruto does not consult him...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3-Judge bench declines petition seeking to suspend Affordable Housing Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – A three-judge bench has declined a petition seeking to suspend the Affordable Housing Levy. According to the bench, allowing...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Didn’t come, can’t go: Kuria on ‘undemocratic’ Ruto Must Go crusade

The outspoken Cabinet Secretary, himself under siege from a camp allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, spoke amid a parallel call for the firing...

6 hours ago
Advertisement