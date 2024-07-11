Bill barring public officers from presiding over harambees to be published tomorrow – President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto has announced that the bill barring public officers from presiding over public fundraisings will be published tomorrow.

This follows a legislation filed by former Attorney General Justin Muturi at the behest of the head of state seeking to streamline the modalities of all philanthropic activities in the public service.

“On the measures I announced last week barring state and public officers from engaging in harambees, I want to inform the country that the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill is now ready for publication tomorrow,” the president stated.

This comes in the wake of public rebuke directed towards an array of public servants who Kenyans have accused of flaunting opulence online despite the harsh economic times.

On July 5, president Ruto directed the former AG to submit the legislation in parliament.

“The Attorney General is hereby directed to prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contribution for public, charitable and philanthropic purposes,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had contended that some government officials gave the youths all the reasons to hold demonstrations across the country.

Mudavadi who met the cabinet at Kenya School of Government asserted that the young people called out the government owing to its excesses and hence there is need to streamline how government is run moving forward.

He asserted that the youth-led revolt opened a lid of what he termed as insensitive nature of government officials to the prevailing challenging economic times.

”They have called us out with a particularly strong message to the government that they are not feeling us. In some instances we gave them the ammunition to fight us by showing them our opulence, corrupting and wrongful use of public resources,” he said.

