Beijing airports see increase of flights – China Daily

As the summer season progresses, Beijing’s two airports have witnessed a surge in traveler numbers. The Air Traffic Control Department has implemented the summer travel mode to ensure the safe and efficient operation of flights in anticipation of potential adverse weather conditions, according to the North China Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China on Monday.

Since July 8, there has been a noticeable uptick in flight volume at Beijing’s two airports, averaging 2,123 flights per day, marking a 5.6 percent increase from the same period last year. The summer travel season coincides with the thunderstorm season, creating a situation where heightened flight activity intersects with necessary thunderstorm precautions, leading to concentrated flight traffic during peak times and on critical routes.

