Atwoli Welcomes President Ruto’s Inclusion of ODM Members in Cabinet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 28 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has praised President William Ruto for nominating leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to his Cabinet, acknowledging their competence.

Speaking at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on Saturday, Atwoli said the move exemplifies the spirit of multiparty politics, where the opposition can play a constructive role in supporting the government’s agenda.

Atwoli also urged President Ruto to consider appointing young people to the remaining Cabinet positions, emphasizing the importance of involving the younger generation in governance.

“If the President and Raila, in their wisdom, have decided that some members of Azimio should contribute to the country’s stability, I am not in a position to say it was wrong,” Atwoli remarked.

He called on the President to ensure regular appraisals of Cabinet members to identify and remove non-performers, advocating for at least 5% of government jobs to be allocated to the Gen Z generation.

Atwoli also defended Raila Odinga, leader of the opposition, stating that those criticizing him should remember his long-standing efforts for Kenya’s political freedoms and reforms.

President Ruto’s decision to include members of the opposition in his government has sparked debate. Key figures from ODM, including ODM Chairman John Mbadi as the new Treasury Cabinet Secretary and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi as the Energy Cabinet Secretary, have been nominated to Cabinet positions.

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been appointed the new Mining Cabinet Secretary, while Wycliffe Oparanya is set to become the Cooperatives Development Minister. Additionally, Salim Mvurya has been named the new Investment and Trade Cabinet Secretary.

These nominations come after weeks of street protests led by young people, demanding an overhaul of the government due to concerns over corruption and resource mismanagement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While some commentators have criticized the inclusion of opposition members as potentially anti-reform, Atwoli urged Kenyans to trust President Ruto’s choices for national stability.

About The Author