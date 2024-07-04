Connect with us

Arati vows to join Thursday’s protest in Kisii

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 4 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has vowed to participate in Thursday’s protest in Kisii.

Speaking after he paid a visit to traders who are counting losses after their properties were looted and destroyed on Tuesday’s ‘total shut down’ chaotic protest in Kisii, Arati condemned goons who attacked peaceful protesters and caused mayhem.

Arati said he is ready to join the Gen-zs because they have sent out a message to everyone to come out and rescue the country from jaws of death.

“The gen-zs have challenged every Kenyan to stand out and be counted in fighting for this country, it’s a wake up call for us as leaders to work for Kenyans and not our self interests,” he stated.

The governor said that the police in Kisii should come out clear and tell the residents who looted the shops and why they were protecting them.

One protester was shot dead while 30 protesters with injuries are still being attended to at the Kisii Teaching and Referral.

The governor noted two people among the thirty had sustained gun shot injuries and are due for theater operations.

An expectant woman was brought in with injuries to her body as protests escalated in Kisii town.

Arati promised to compensate traders whose businesses were destroyed to recover from the loses.

Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) Chief Executive Officer Oimeke Marita also stated that fumes from burning tryes outside the hospital forced them to remove patients from the Intensive Care Units from the adjacent building to other areas until the situation improved.

He also said an ambulance responding to an emergency was also stoned during the protest

Separately, the governor asked political leaders from Kisii that voted yes to the Finance Bill to ask for forgiveness.

“Even the president has asked for forgiveness, do not harden your hearts go to your people and ask for forgiveness,” he said.

