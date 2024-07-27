Connect with us

Archbishop Hubertus van Megen/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Apostolic Nuncio roots for unity as KCCB urges dialogue

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 — The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya Archbishop Hubertus van Megen has urged for national unity as the only way to drive inclusive development.

Archbishop van Megen who spoke during the installation of Bishop Peter Makau as the Bishop Coadjutor of Isiolo, the Nuncio asserted the church’s commitment to foster unity.

“The only danger I see these days is the temptation to fall back to ethnic rivalry and identity. In order for a country to really come together we have to go beyond that,” he said.

The Nuncio called for tolerance and calm among Kenyas, stating that there is a lot that brings Kenyans together than what seperates them.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Chairperson Bishop Maurice Muhatia who spoke at the event also urged the youth to engage the government in structured dialogue to resolve grievances.

“We appeal to the youths to embrace structured dialogue in order for their concerns to [be] taken into consideration by relevant authorities,” Bishop Muhatia appealed.

Urgent reforms

KCCB reiterated its support for anti-graft efforts urging a coordinated response to tame the vice.

Catholic Bishops disaffiliate with petition to remove Ruto from office

“Corruption continues to deny Kenyans essential services and must therefore be eradicated at all levels,” Muhatia stated.

In apparent reference to President Ruto’s decision to nominate four ranking members of the opposition ODM party in Cabinet, KCCB asserted that the dialogue should be devoid of sharing of positions.

The Conference acknowledged the need to addresss concerns raised by Gen Z protestors and said government must not ignore their voices.

President William Ruto had on July 9 announced a six-day multi-sectoral convention aimed at addressing the issues raised by the youths in response to protests initiialy sparked by the Finance Bill 2024.

The forum he said was to include 150 members, with 50 youths and 100 representatives from religious institutions, civil society, professional organizations, political parties, and other stakeholders.

Protestors however rejected the call for dialogue support by ODM leader Raila Odinga. They maintained that the protest clearly articulated their demands.

