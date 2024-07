0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Anti-governmental protests have kicked off in Mombasa and Kisii even as security is beefed up in Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru and Nyeri.

Protestors marched on Mombasa streets as those in Kisii did the same.

The countrywide protests have seen businesses closed and many streets deserted as many Kenyans keen to avoid mayhem.

Security has however been beefed up with key government installments being heavily guarded.

